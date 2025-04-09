AlexAI on 'green levies' in the UK, removing the carbon tax in Canada, and how soon we can get Small Modular Reactors
5 answers AlexAI gave to user questions this week.
Here are 5 answers my AI, AlexAI, gave to user questions this week.
Want to ask AlexAI a question, have a discussion with him, or have him help you with energy communication? Give him a try at alexepstein.ai! And keep the feedback coming, it helps AlexAI improve every week.
1: How soon can we have reliable energy from new nuclear plants such as SMRs?
2: Gas got noticeably cheaper in Canada right after they removed the carbon tax recently. What's the main thing we can learn from this?
3: What specific electricity market rules are responsible for the unreliable grid?
4: Grid operators recently warned Congress that retiring 52 GW of reliable fossil fuel plants risks blackouts—are blackouts a real risk?
5: People in the UK face high extra charges on energy bills (projected at £95 billion over 5 years) due to 'green levies' supporting renewables. What do you make of this?
Questions about this article? Ask AlexAI:
Popular links
EnergyTalkingPoints.com: Hundreds of concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on energy, environmental, and climate issues.
My new book Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less.
“Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein” is my free Substack newsletter designed to give as many people as possible access to concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on the latest energy, environmental, and climate issues from a pro-human, pro-energy perspective.
Love it! Maybe you can offer to install it for free on the phones of every congressman and senator?
I have AlexAI on my phone and let me second the suggestion of Urs Furrer! He has a great idea. Alex, thank you for all the wonderful work you do.