Here are 5 answers my AI, AlexAI, gave to user questions this week.

Want to ask AlexAI a question, have a discussion with him, or have him help you with energy communication? Give him a try at alexepstein.ai! And keep the feedback coming, it helps AlexAI improve every week.

1: How soon can we have reliable energy from new nuclear plants such as SMRs?

2: Gas got noticeably cheaper in Canada right after they removed the carbon tax recently. What's the main thing we can learn from this?

3: What specific electricity market rules are responsible for the unreliable grid?

4: Grid operators recently warned Congress that retiring 52 GW of reliable fossil fuel plants risks blackouts—are blackouts a real risk?

5: People in the UK face high extra charges on energy bills (projected at £95 billion over 5 years) due to 'green levies' supporting renewables. What do you make of this?

Share

Questions about this article? Ask AlexAI:

Try AlexAI for free

Popular links

“Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein” is my free Substack newsletter designed to give as many people as possible access to concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on the latest energy, environmental, and climate issues from a pro-human, pro-energy perspective.

Share Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein