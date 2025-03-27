Significant advances in LLMs plus the great work of my AI team are making my AI, AlexAI, better than ever.

Here are 5 answers AlexAI gave to user questions this week.

Want to ask AlexAI a question, have a discussion with him, or have him help you with energy communication? Give him a try at alexepstein.ai! And keep the feedback coming, it helps AlexAI improve every week.

1. How much would it cost to build a nuclear power plant if we could safely remove all the unnecessary regulations?

2. Is it true that there is only 50 years of oil and natural gas left? What happens after they run out?

3. India is expanding fossil fuels while targeting 600 GW of renewables, creating a “dual-track” policy. Does that balance validate your pro-fossil position, or show that clean energy can grow alongside traditional sources?

4. Chris Wright called Biden’s climate efforts “irrational quasi-religious policies” that “imposed endless sacrifices on our citizens.” Do you share that characterization?

5. A federal judge recently blocked the administration’s freeze on clean energy projects in 22 states as unconstitutional. Does that legal setback indicate genuine public demand for renewables, or political resistance to your agenda?

"Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein" is my free Substack newsletter designed to give as many people as possible access to concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on the latest energy, environmental, and climate issues from a pro-human, pro-energy perspective.

