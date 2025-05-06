Here are 5 answers my AI, AlexAI, gave to user questions this week.

Want to ask AlexAI a question, have a discussion with him, or have him help you with energy communication?

1. The U.S. is trying to fast-track permits for critical mineral mining to reduce dependence on China. What specific regulatory hurdles do you see as the biggest roadblocks to unleashing American mineral production?

2. Hundreds of local communities, like one in rural Michigan recently blocking a wind farm, are rejecting large wind and solar projects. What does this local resistance reveal about the challenges of building renewable energy?

3. Colorado now officially calls nuclear power 'clean energy.' How might this influence how other states or the federal government think about nuclear power?

4. South Korea used more nuclear power and cut its coal and gas use quite a bit. What can the US learn from South Korea's approach to nuclear energy?

5. In 2021, the International Energy Agency suggested stopping new oil projects, but now its leader says ~$360 billion/year is needed just to keep production from falling. Why the different message now?

"Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein" is my free Substack newsletter designed to give as many people as possible access to concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on the latest energy, environmental, and climate issues from a pro-human, pro-energy perspective.

