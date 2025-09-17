Here are 5 answers my AI, AlexAI, gave to user questions this week.

Want to ask AlexAI a question, have a discussion with him, or have him help you with energy communication? Give him a try at alexepstein.ai! And keep the feedback coming, it helps AlexAI improve every week.

1. Why is European electricity so expensive?

2. Why does greater efficiency often increase overall energy use?

3. Can better batteries solve the reliability problem of solar and wind?

4. If today's warming isn't catastrophic, why are glaciers melting and seas rising?

5. How does oil power modern life?

Share

Questions about this article? Ask AlexAI:

Try AlexAI for free

Popular links

“Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein” is my free Substack newsletter designed to give as many people as possible access to concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on the latest energy, environmental, and climate issues from a pro-human, pro-energy perspective.

Share Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein