AlexAI, the AI-powered tool that answers your toughest questions about energy, environmental, and climate issues, is now completely free to use.

No more subscription or login required. You can start talking to AlexAI right now — go to alexepstein.ai or download AlexAI on the iOS App Store.

Try AlexAI now

But that's not all. Over the past few months, my team and I have been working tirelessly to make significant improvements to AlexAI. The result is an AI assistant that is very close to capturing how I would personally analyze and respond to complex issues. While it's still not perfect, this new version of AlexAI represents a huge leap forward.

Here are some of the key enhancements we've made:

Thinking more like me: We've completely revamped AlexAI's underlying architecture to better mirror my own thought processes and tap into my knowledge base. Easier to use and share: No login is required to start using AlexAI on the web or iOS app. Ask it anything about energy and climate, and share it with others in just a click. Easier to master: To help new users discover AlexAI's capabilities, we've added 250+ pre-written prompts. From crafting persuasive talking points to analyzing policy proposals, these examples showcase the diverse ways AlexAI can assist you. Powered by cutting-edge AI: AlexAI is currently running on GPT-4 and we are testing and expect to soon move to the o-1 model. Easy to give us feedback: We've added one-click feedback options on every AlexAI response. Please let us know what you find helpful and where it could improve with just a tap.

Access AlexAI via:

Web: https://alexepstein.ai iOS app: download it here or search "AlexAI" on the App Store

I'm eager to hear about your experience with the new and improved AlexAI. In particular I’d like to know: What would be your ideal use case for AlexAI? Whether you're an industry professional, policymaker, parent, student, teacher, or simply someone passionate about energy issues, I want to know how AlexAI could be most helpful to you.

Send your thoughts and ideas to alexai@alexepstein.com or use the in-app feedback buttons.

Here are some examples of the latest AlexAI in action.

