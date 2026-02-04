Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Brewer's avatar
John Brewer
Feb 5

1. My reading shows that ethanol production uses 100 gallons of water to make 1 gallon of ethanol.

2. U.S. support for making ethanol which has about 2/3 of the energy content of gasoline by volume is bad economics and bad physics.

3. Corn price support for ethanol in the U.S. raises the price for corn in Mexico. Forcing the price up for a food staple in Mexico so the we can burn it as fuel in the U.S. while people in Mexico go hungry is morally wrong.

4. Remove the mandates, 5 year phaseout, let the market decide. Perfect plan.

Reply
Share
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
Feb 6

Outstanding. Common sense and freedom. What a concept!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Epstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture