The right path forward: allow ethanol, including E15, to compete on a free market—no mandates, no subsidies The only reasonable path forward on ethanol, including E15, is a phaseout of government-dictated ethanol, ending with truly free fuel choice—including the choice to use E15.

Government-dictated ethanol doesn’t lower costs, increase security, or improve our environment All the practical arguments for government-dictated ethanol are invalid; it does not make fuel cheaper, help our security, or improve our environment—just the opposite.

It’s time for an honest conversation about government-dictated ethanol Congress’s new council discussing whether to expand government-dictated ethanol—by exempting E15 from the Clean Air Act—is cause for an honest conversation on an issue dominated by special interest pandering.

Congress recently formed the “E15 Rural Domestic Energy Council” to discuss corn ethanol policy, including whether to exempt summer use of “E15”—gasoline blended with 15% ethanol—from restrictions under the Clean Air Act.

The government’s ethanol mandate, which corn farmers have become addicted to as a source of guaranteed revenue, is currently limited by air quality rules, which prevent blending more than 10% ethanol in gasoline in most cases. So there’s no place to put all the mandatory ethanol.

If advocates of government-dictated ethanol can get “year-round E15,” then government can mandate more ethanol now and considerably more in the future—meaning a greater subsidy of corn farmers.

Advocates of government-dictated ethanol also want to increase the ethanol mandate by forcing small refineries to blend more ethanol—or in practice, buy more ethanol credits. Many large refineries, who resent “small refinery exemptions,” agree with this stance.

Corn farmers and large refiners recently attempted to expand the ethanol mandate via year-round E15 and reduce small refinery exemptions, but were stopped by a coalition of small refiners and free marketers.

To try to come to some sort of reasonable compromise on ethanol issues among corn farmers, refiners, and free-marketers, Speaker Mike Johnson created the E15 Rural Domestic Energy Council, whose members have a wide range of opinions.

If the council is to succeed in creating good policy, its members must commit to honest analysis of the effects of government-dictated ethanol, and to avoid special-interest pandering.

Politicians from corn districts can validly empathize with the suffering of corn farmers who have become economically addicted to government-dictated ethanol, and who have been hurt by tariffs that increase their costs and decrease their export markets.

While it’s valid for politicians to empathize with those addicted to government-dictated ethanol, it’s not valid for them to pretend that this program has any real argument for it beyond that it’s hard to get people and companies off of and therefore hard to oppose politically.