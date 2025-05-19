Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
5h

Goodness!! What a good article.Explains so much and I had this all wrong.This is a great article and I so hope this gets fixed.America First Agenda has to be saved!!Thank you MR Epstein!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wayne Stoltenberg's avatar
Wayne Stoltenberg
3h

It's sad that so many republicans are essentially on the take. They are not simply being duped as they are clearly complicit. It would be really great to have a list of republicans who are FOR the Dem's green new deal. We know who the republicans from NY, NJ and CA who are fighting tooth and nail for bigger SALT deductions. Who are the energy weasels? We need to know who to primary and remove for cowardice?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Epstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture