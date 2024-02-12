I am excited to announce the public release of AlexAI!

What is AlexAI?

AlexAI answers any energy, environmental, or climate question based on my thinking and work. AlexAI is based on the most advanced AI models available today, and builds on those models in ways that help it give unusually useful answers to your questions and queries. For example, AlexAI critically analyzes every question to identify its underlying assumptions, and will frequently challenge conventional-but-false assumptions.

While such models cannot replicate me exactly, and there is plenty of room for improvement, I think you’ll be very impressed by how useful AlexAI can be. And it will get much, much better as the field of AI continues to advance and as I work with my AI team on new innovations.

FYI if you’re interested in a detailed explanation of how we built AlexAI, read this writeup by my talented AI engineer, Tom Walczak.

How to access AlexAI

You can access AlexAI on the web here: https://alexepstein.ai.

AlexAI on Twitter/X

Under the handle @AlexEpsteinAI, AlexAI searches the Twitterverse daily for erroneous or misleading content from prominent accounts on energy, environmental, and climate issues — and generates clarifying tweets that explain the issue from a pro-human perspective.

He’s already been hard at work breaking down climate catastrophist thinking with clear, principled reasoning — and he can do it all while I’m asleep!

AlexAI Showcase

Here’s AlexAI answering 8 different questions on energy:

1. Does working on an oil rig pay make me a bad person?

2. How do you assess the impact of opposition to fracking and LNG terminals on the energy security of both the U.S. and Europe?

3. Is this true: Do Google data centers run on 100% renewable energy?

4. Should we seek to go net-zero by 2050?

5. My friend says that, according to Elon, if we put solar panels in the Sahara desert, we could power the entire world.

6. As a U.S. Senator involved in international energy relations, what three key questions should I ask to ensure that U.S. energy foreign policy supports national interests while promoting global stability?

7. Debunk the claim that 97% of climate scientists agree on climate change.

8. But aren’t fossil fuels running out soon?

Here’s a video of AlexAI in action:

Why isn’t AlexAI free?

Currently, full access to AlexAI is only available to to paid users. This is due to a couple of reasons.

Using the latest, most powerful AI models is expensive. Without a paywall, if AlexAI went viral, costs could run hundreds of thousands of dollars a month.

AlexAI is expensive to build. I have a very talented AI team working to maintain it while developing new features. Those of you with Premium subscriptions are helping to fund the R&D.

AlexAI is still very much in beta mode. We want the first users to be people who are most familiar with my work and most capable of giving valuable feedback.

What’s next for AlexAI?

Here are some of the exciting new features we’re working on:

Adding links, visuals, and primary data source s to support each answer.

Giving AlexAI knowledge about recent events.

Adding voice chat.

AlexAI will use my principles of intellectual persuasion to make it more effective at interacting with users who expect to disagree with me.

A free version of AlexAI available to all students.

How to give feedback

I am excited for you to try AlexAI and I would love your feedback:

What are you using AlexAI for?

How can we make it more helpful?

What new features would you like to see?

What answers do you think are particularly good or bad?

Send any and all feedback to alexai@alexepstein.com.

