Wayne Stoltenberg
4d

If you ever want to silence an advocate of "low cost" wind and solar, just ask them if they can name one area, state or country where the large-scale introduction of renewables to replace traditional thermal generation has decreased per unit electricity costs to consumers or increased grid reliability. That sound you hear will be the crickets. And yes, they do tend to get mad when you ask them and usually resort to ad hominin attacks regarding to your desire to destroy the planet which is all utter bunk.

dave walker
4d

A truth teller amongst the many green schemers! Bravo just say no to unreliable and expensive renewables! Embrace reliable traditional sources of electricity generation! Physics and fiscal responsibility needs to be made great again!

