Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Schwarz's avatar
Stephen Schwarz
Dec 31, 2022

Impressive story. Impressive enough that I switched to paid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
Dec 31, 2022

I read Fossil Future a few months ago while doing my own deep dive on the energy issue, which continues to this day. It’s an excellent read and I would recommend it to anyone who wants to understand this subject area. Hearing your background story, Alex, was very interesting. And I would advise your non-martial artist friends that getting a back belt in jiu jitsu (were those Gracie patches?) is a HUGE accomplishment. We have to get the evolution of global energy right or we will be looking at a world where global warming is the least of our problems. The level of ignorance in current energy policies is both astonishing and dangerous. Kudos to you, Bjorn Lomborg, Michael Shellenberger and some other brave souls who are trying to decorate the energy discussion with facts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alex Epstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture