Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Foerster, MD's avatar
James Foerster, MD
Feb 6

Who is funding the “ clear horizons act”? A foreign entity, or a foundation that hates the US and wishes to remake it? I would look for a NGO money trail or is this just the result of an educational establishment that has drifted leftward for several generations of students.

Reply
Share
Jim Brown's avatar
Jim Brown
Feb 6

Just when you thought the “warmistas” were dead, they rise like zombies to infect us all.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Epstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture