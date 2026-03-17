Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

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Denis Rushworth's avatar
Denis Rushworth
9h

Additionally, I understand that throughout our country, every last watt of wind and solar produced electricity must be bought by utilities before any electricity from fossil or nuclear sources is bought, regardless of the cost of any of then-available sources. Further, when the grid cannot take wind or solar electricity for any reason, the wind and solar companies get paid to "curtail" generation, that is, they actually get paid to not make electricity. If my understanding is correct, one must include the cost of wind and solar utilization requirements along with the direct dollar impacts when trying to compare the true cost of electricity sources.

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Joy Ann Bonham's avatar
Joy Ann Bonham
4h

I noticed you did not mentioned home owners at all in your article. If you live in California, you are using power I generated from the solar panels on my roof and you pay the utility company for it. Doesn’t really seem fair, does it? But that’s capitalism, amIright? Fuck over the little guy cause some rich CEO deserves a bigger bonus.

“Under California’s (NEM 3.0), power companies pay homeowners for excess solar power at a reduced rate, typically averaging $0.02–$0.04 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This is roughly 75% less than the retail rate of electricity.

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