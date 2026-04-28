Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
2d

Our 'framework' can also be called our 'worldview'. As a bible-believer, my worldview on the environment starts right out with the affirmation of life - "Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth", and controlling the environment in a good way, because God created it, and said it was 'good' - "...fill the earth, and subdue it, and rule over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the sky and over every living thing that moves on the earth". Plant life, too, is to be cared for - [God] "...took the man and put him into the garden to cultivate it and keep it."

I was surprised by your point that drought is even more deadly than cold - surprised because I hadn't thought of it before. And as you say, both drought and cold are improved by energy - wells, pumps, filtration, and heating.

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Doc Stephens's avatar
Doc Stephens
17h

Another excellent and profound presentation. Thanks for sharing.

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