I wonder when we will begin to see studies that describe how extremely large solar arrays change the weather regionally and beyond. Covering a desert sounds like a great idea, until you realize how that changes how much solar energy is absorbed and reflected, and that affects how wind currents, cloud formation, precipitation, nighttime versus daytime temperature variation, etc. Furthermore, deserts have different flora and fauna, but they have flora and fauna. Covering a desert with solar panels makes it no longer the desert.

Great analysis! Now we need to educate the Decision Makers? in Congress, those who control the national grids, the States, FERC etc how their policies and ridiculous subsidies of all forms of "green energy" and endless regulations and mandates, are destroying our way of life, and have been for about 30 years. We still have RINO's at every level of government who are convinced that climate change will destroy the planet. Witness my State of South Carolina where for at least a decade Republicans have dominated in the State and House races, yet to this day we are installing huge solar farms? For shame!

