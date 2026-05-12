Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

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Stephen Kirtland's avatar
Stephen Kirtland
7h

Ethanol has proven to be a poor alternative. The combined consequences of processing corn for alcohol and burning alcohol in automobiles has produced more by-products than straight up petroleum refining. Gasoline is better on its own.

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
5h

"Advocates of expanding the ethanol mandate not only have the gall to pretend they are increasing freedom when they are reducing it, they are also pretending they will lower fuel prices when in fact expanding the ethanol mandate can only raise prices."

Ah yes, nothing like another government mandate to increase "freedom"! And the latter half of this pitch by the ethanol advocates sounds just like the marketing pitch of green energy advocates, which begs the obvious question: why does something that will supposedly lower prices need to be mandated/subsidized?

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