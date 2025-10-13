Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jef's avatar
Jef
7d

Have you heard about an energy start-up company, BrilliantLightPower.com ? I looked at the website and it looks very promising.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg Turza's avatar
Greg Turza
7d

My chatGPT search does not appear to support Alex’s statement that hydroelectric is doing the vast majority of the work to overtake coal:

Wind 32%

Solar 14%

Hydroelectric 5%

Coal 25%

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alex Epstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture