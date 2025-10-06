Here are some of my favorite talking points I created or shared last week.

On ammonia fertilizer and natural gas:

Almost half the world’s food supply relies on ammonia fertilizer.

Guess what is absolutely necessary to create ammonia fertilizer?

Lots of natural gas.

Getting rid of natural gas = killing literally billions of people.

Share this on X

On the disastrous consequences of “net zero” policies:

Wondering what happens when countries try to go “net zero”?

Just look at the UK.

The UK has almost completely destroyed its coal power and added a bunch of wind power.

The result is the highest industrial electricity prices in the world.

Share this on X

On the Palisades nuclear plant:

The Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan is in the process of being restarted (exciting!)

As usual, the “green” movement is trying to mess it up.

Why?

Because the “green” movement is not just against fossil fuels, but against cost-effective energy as such.

Share this on X

On rooftop solar:

This New York Times article suggests that rooftop solar is the solution to rising electricity prices, and then laments not having larger subsidies for it.

But if rooftop solar is so cheap, it shouldn’t need subsidies. The real solution to rising electricity prices is energy freedom!

Share this on X

On so-called “nuclear-grade” components:

Current (anti-)nuclear policy requires nuclear developers to use bespoke “nuclear-grade” components when far cheaper industrial-grade components would work just as well.

Yet another reason why it’s so difficult/expensive to build nuclear plants in this country!

Share this on X

On “synthesis” gone wrong:

An example of synthesis gone wrong:

Polytechnique Insights (a premier science outlet in France) reported that “global warming has reduced overall yields of maize, wheat and rice.”

But the study it cited actually found that yield growth slowed—while overall yields increased!

Share this on X

Questions about this article? Ask AlexAI, my chatbot for energy and climate answers:

Try AlexAI for free

Popular links

“Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein” is my free Substack newsletter designed to give as many people as possible access to concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on the latest energy, environmental, and climate issues from a pro-human, pro-energy perspective.

Share Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein