Here are some of my favorite talking points I created or shared this week.

On the prevalence of climate-related disasters:

You’ve heard it a million times: “climate change is increasing the prevalence of natural disasters.”

But it’s simply not true.

The data show no upward trend in climate-related disasters since 2000.

On cold vs. heat deaths:

The fact that cold kills far more people than heat means that global warming could actually directly save lives by reducing cold deaths.

But you’ll never hear anti-fossil-fuel activists acknowledge that…

On pro-fossil-fuel policies in developing countries:

Countries that care most about cheap energy are pro-fossil-fuels.

Case in point: local Indian governments are currently

Rescinding subsidies for solar and wind

Planning to increase coal capacity by 80 GW by 2032

On solar/wind buildout in the Netherlands:

The Dutch are about to realize that “cheap renewable energy” isn’t cheap at all.

The more unreliable solar and wind governments force onto their electricity grids, the higher the electricity prices in those countries are.

On the consequences of forced electrification:

What’s driving rising electricity demand?

Data centers for AI, yes.

But also forced electrification policies, such as subsidies and mandates for EVs and heat pumps.

Forced electrification → artificially higher electricity demand → even higher electricity prices!

On the death rate from typhoons:

Survivors of a typhoon in the Philippines are suing Shell over damages—but they should be thanking Shell that they’re alive.

Typhoons used to wipe out entire populations. Now the death rate is tiny, thanks to fossil fueled climate mastery—brought to us by companies like Shell.

On the UK backing off from net-zero targets:

Looks like the UK government is slightly backing off its plan to eliminate fossil fuels from its electricity by 2030—because energy prices are already so high.

It’s incredible how much suffering it took for Britain to allow even a sliver of common sense into their energy policy.

On LNG exports and domestic gas prices:

Anti-fossil-fuel activists have claimed for years that exporting LNG would make natural gas expensive in the US.

Reality has proved them wrong again and again.

As we’ve continued to export LNG, gas prices have stayed low, and we’ve supplied our allies with reliable energy.

