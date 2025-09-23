Here are some of my favorite talking points I’ve created or shared this week.

On what’s really causing rising electricity prices

This terrible WSJ piece blames rising electricity bills on recent Republican cuts to solar/wind subsidies.

This is absurd because:

1) These cuts don’t even take effect until 2027!

2) The recent price increases all occurred while massive solar/wind subsidies were in place.

On the National Academy of Sciences’ new “report” on GHGs

The prestigious National Academies’ new “report” on GHGs from fossil fuels is trash, as proven by its admission that it:

1. “does not consider the potential of adaptation measures”

2. “did not take up the question of whether proposed regulations impose an undue economic burden”

On China’s new coal plants

Revealing fact: China has over 300 planned new coal plants in the pipeline, each designed to last 40+ years.

The idea that China is replacing coal with solar/wind is a fantasy.

On why nuclear power is expensive

Many opponents of nuclear claim it’s inherently super-expensive.

But the real reason nuclear is expensive is because of irrational anti-nuclear policies, including policies that let virtually anyone file lawsuits against plants—delaying them, in this case, for nearly 5 years!

On recent skepticism toward “climate politics”

Why has the world “soured on climate politics”?

Because the catastrophe they keep promising hasn’t materialized (we have lower climate-related disaster deaths than ever) and because their anti-fossil-fuel policies themselves have been catastrophic.

On why “green” activists oppose nuclear

Why do so many “green” activists oppose emissions-free nuclear power?

Because insofar as your top goal is being “green,” which literally means minimizing human impact on Earth, you will be against any prolific source of power (which necessarily involves human impact on Earth).

On the International (Anti-)Energy Agency’s hypocrisy

After years of telling countries to keep their oil in the ground, the International (Anti-)Energy Agency now calls for more oil investment with a straight face.

OPEC, which brags about having “consistently advocated for timely investment in oil,” looks noble by comparison!

On the Great Barrier Reef

Climate catastrophists love to talk about how terrible the Great Barrier Reef is supposedly doing due to rising CO2 levels.

In reality, the Reef is in good shape today compared to when we started observing it in the '80s. (And many factors contribute to its rapid ups and downs.)

