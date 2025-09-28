Here are some of my favorite talking points I’ve created or shared this week.

On what’s causing rising electricity prices in Pennsylvania:

What caused PA electric bills to increase so much recently?

Anti-fossil-fuel policies, including prohibitions on reliable fossil fuel power and subsidies for unreliable solar/wind, prevented the supply of reliable power from keeping up with demand.

On the UK’s disastrous anti-fossil-fuel policies:

How not to do energy policy:

The UK banned fracking, intentionally stifled its natural gas production, and bet on “green” (mostly wind) energy.

The results have been ridiculously high energy prices, electricity shortages, and a crippled economy.

On the myth of “peak oil”:

For decades the anti-fossil-fuel movement has been predicting that fossil fuels like natural gas would soon “peak” and then rapidly decline.

Instead, natural gas supply keeps rising every year.

Don’t trust predictions about the future from people who failed to predict the present!

On the current mild hurricane season:

The fact that the current hurricane season has been very mild doesn’t prove anything about long-term trends.

But if we were having an intense season, we could be certain catastrophists would be screaming that the climate apocalypse is now upon us.

On a bogus “super polluters” map by Al Gore:

Al Gore just created a map identifying and shaming “super polluters,” i.e., productive people and companies who use cheap energy to improve human life.

If I were to make a map of “super destroyers,” Al Gore would be one of the biggest circles!

On heat-related deaths in Europe:

This terrible article from the New York Times ignores the obvious reason why Europe has so many heat-related deaths.

And no, it’s not the fact that the globe has warmed by ~1°C in 150 years.

It’s the fact that Europe irrationally refuses to use fossil-fuel-powered air conditioning!

“Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein” is my free Substack newsletter designed to give as many people as possible access to concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on the latest energy, environmental, and climate issues from a pro-human, pro-energy perspective.

