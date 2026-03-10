Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

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ScarlettHamiltonAustralia's avatar
ScarlettHamiltonAustralia
6d

China is playing the West like a fiddle. Their "green energy" industry is simply aimed at the naive West who willingly buy their dubious wind turbines (that few will invest in) and solar panels that get smashed in the latest hailstorm. Have you seen what happened in Australia? WAKE up, everyone.

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
5dEdited

That China-US poverty comparison is literally the textbook definition of lying with statistics: one of the first things they warn you against in a stats 101 class is not to compare charts with two different scales!

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