CMKelly
1dEdited

Nukes in the US are NOT being held back by pseudo-regulations. It's simply the cost, Vogel, Sizewell-C, Hinkley, and the Canadian projects by Ontario Power are all in the $16,000/kw range..... that's three different countries with three different regs.... Nuclear plants in China or other countries get subsidies, direct or indirect, and better yet, are not expected to make a profit. Here in the US, we can build a 1GW+ supercritical coal plant with all the bells and whistles for ~$4,000/kw and a 1GW+ natural gas plant for ~$1,600/kw. One fourth and one tenth, respectively, of a nuke... plus they would only take 2.5-5 years to build, not the 12 years it takes for a nuke.

Jeff Chestnut
24m

The only cost accounting that matters is what I get charged on my electricity bill - it’s up by over 35% due to wind and solar and batteries. It’s not just increase in cost, but now the replacement and reclamation for turbines and solar panels. The wind and solar companies want a higher rate from the grid operator - in Tecas that is ERCOT; which already gives preferential treatment to wind and solar. More increase is thus guaranteed in the future.

