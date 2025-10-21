Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
Oct 21

Thanks for the chart showing 9 subsidies for EVs, a remnant of the deep state. It's good to see that 4 of them are in process for being repealed, and of course the big one was halted Sept.30th.

Elon Musk took advantage of every possible subsidy and lobbied for their continuance in the past, but he may have changed. He hasn't lobbied for them recently, and has agreed with President Trump on many things, although with a few arguments along the way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alex Epstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture