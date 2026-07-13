Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

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CMKelly's avatar
CMKelly
2d

Good work, success is found by working the details.

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Doug Thoman's avatar
Doug Thoman
2d

Thank you. Time to end the abuse of science in the AGW narrative!

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