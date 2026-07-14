Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

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Carl Holder's avatar
Carl Holder
2d

LNT has been a basis for expensive and disruptive nuclear energy policy and must be rejected. Radiation is ubiquitous on planet earth. In our food, bananas, potatoes, etc. In the atmosphere. Radon springs and caves health spas.

To regulate an industry based upon the thinking that radiation is a cancer causing agent at low dose is not supported by science. Reform low dose radiation policy.

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Denis Rushworth's avatar
Denis Rushworth
2d

Of interest, the Health Physics Society, the professional organization for those working in radiation reduction and control disciplines, once a firm promoter of ALARA, changed its position a couple years ago to abandon ALARA

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