Updates: Mike Rowe appearance, I'm hiring, and comments on the new energy cabinet
My latest public discussions about energy policy, plus an opportunity to join my team
My conversation with Mike Rowe
New: I went on Mike Rowe’s podcast to discuss a wide range of topics: fossil fuels, climate mastery, persuasion, environmental philosophy, my favorite kind of vacation, and whether I’m “disagreeable.” Here’s the podcast version (note that I did not choose this title!) and the YouTube version, which already has over 300,000 views.
I’m hiring!
I’m hiring a personal assistant! Here’s the description, followed by a (challenging) test. Note: If you think you’d be a good fit for a different position, still take the test and let me know what you’re interested in.
Description
You’ll work with me in Southern California doing a huge variety of things—from picking up dry-cleaning to being my right hand at political events.
Hardcore hours. Insane learning/growth.
$100K/year plus benefits. 2 year minimum.
The right person will be:
Passionate about energy freedom
Highly intelligent
Very detail-oriented
Adept at problem solving
Technically skilled
Extremely trustworthy
Obsessed with growing and improving
You will be part of a team of brilliant people having a huge impact on the world. You will be pushed to the limits of your abilities. After two years, you will have learned and grown more than you can imagine—at which point I’ll help you do whatever you want to do next, whether it’s working with me or elsewhere.
If you think this might be the right job for you, and you might be the right person for this job, take this 90-minute test and my team will be in touch.
Finally, please share this opportunity with anyone you think might be interested!
Comments on the new energy cabinet
Last week I went on the Fox Business show Making Money with Charles Payne to discuss President Trump’s early executive orders on energy and the cabinet members charged with executing America’s new energy policy. Watch the full video here:
Popular links
EnergyTalkingPoints.com: Hundreds of concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on energy, environmental, and climate issues.
My new book Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less.
“Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein” is my free Substack newsletter designed to give as many people as possible access to concise, powerful, well-referenced talking points on the latest energy, environmental, and climate issues from a pro-human, pro-energy perspective.
Alex, congratulations. Your years-long work is finally "breaking out" into mainstream thinking. It's too early to declare victory, but the increasing acceptance of your ideas must be considered a significant step forward.
Thank you for your work, Alex. Your exchange with Mike on his podcast was enjoyable and informative. I am encouraged by the achievements in the energy sector that look to become a reality in the not distant future.