My conversation with Mike Rowe

New: I went on Mike Rowe’s podcast to discuss a wide range of topics: fossil fuels, climate mastery, persuasion, environmental philosophy, my favorite kind of vacation, and whether I’m “disagreeable.” Here’s the podcast version (note that I did not choose this title!) and the YouTube version, which already has over 300,000 views.

I’m hiring!

I’m hiring a personal assistant! Here’s the description, followed by a (challenging) test. Note: If you think you’d be a good fit for a different position, still take the test and let me know what you’re interested in.

Description

You’ll work with me in Southern California doing a huge variety of things—from picking up dry-cleaning to being my right hand at political events.

Hardcore hours. Insane learning/growth.

$100K/year plus benefits. 2 year minimum.

The right person will be:

Passionate about energy freedom

Highly intelligent

Very detail-oriented

Adept at problem solving

Technically skilled

Extremely trustworthy

Obsessed with growing and improving

You will be part of a team of brilliant people having a huge impact on the world. You will be pushed to the limits of your abilities. After two years, you will have learned and grown more than you can imagine—at which point I’ll help you do whatever you want to do next, whether it’s working with me or elsewhere.

If you think this might be the right job for you, and you might be the right person for this job, take this 90-minute test and my team will be in touch.

Finally, please share this opportunity with anyone you think might be interested!

Comments on the new energy cabinet

Last week I went on the Fox Business show Making Money with Charles Payne to discuss President Trump’s early executive orders on energy and the cabinet members charged with executing America’s new energy policy. Watch the full video here:

