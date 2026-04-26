On Monday, the House Rules Committee decides whether to allow two E15 amendments onto the House floor as part of the forthcoming Farm Bill.

The Sorensen amendment expands government-dictated ethanol by exempting E15 from air quality limits that currently restrain the ethanol mandate.

The Fischbach amendment does the same thing AND it also punishes small refiners by making it much harder for small refineries to obtain exemptions from the mandate.

The House Rules Committee should block both amendments for two reasons:

1) Moral: The amendments entrench and expand the destructive and immoral ethanol mandate, which no one seriously supports on its merits.

2) Procedural: The amendments have nothing to do with farming policy and instead change air quality law, so they should be disqualified as “non-germane” per the Committee’s own rules.

For more on why to oppose government-dictated ethanol, read this:

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