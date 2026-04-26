Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

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Paul Sharp's avatar
Paul Sharp
4d

Ethanol from corn as an energy source - what a story! When the energy used to make ethanol is subtracted from the energy produced there is little if any energy left - see its EROI. It’s also not about the environment, for every lb of ethanol produced a lb of carbon dioxide is generated. And thanks to IRS section 45Q taxpayers are on the hook to sequester the carbon dioxide. Incredible!

Politics created this story, and well, that’s just what politicians do. There must be multiple beneficiaries besides corn farmers that drive this bizarre energy story, because the politicians aren’t about to stop promoting it.

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Stuart Brainerd's avatar
Stuart Brainerd
4d

The Ethanol mandate is a sad carve out for the midwestern farm lobby. If they were truly wanting the best for this country we would put our efforts behind productive food crops that do not require an expensive and wasteful conversion into biofuels. Not to mention the water needed for this uneconomical conversion.

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