Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

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Gregg Wolf's avatar
Gregg Wolf
Jul 17

Eliminate permits completely, it is none of the governments business what you do with your land.

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Michael Webb's avatar
Michael Webb
Jul 17

This is a brilliant example of finding common ground that can dissolve tribal emotions.

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