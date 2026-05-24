Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

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Nathan Hammer's avatar
Nathan Hammer
4h

Great piece, Alex. You make an excellent case for why comprehensive, tech-neutral permitting reform is a bipartisan necessity to keep America competitive.

That said, fixing NEPA and the Clean Water Act is only half the battle. To truly achieve energy abundance, any real reform must also address the massive bottlenecks on the ground… specifically Clean Air Act permitting for natural gas pipeline compressor stations, FERC administrative backlogs, and Section 7 consultations under the Endangered Species Act. Without tackling those, projects will just keep getting bottlenecked elsewhere.

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Doc Stephens's avatar
Doc Stephens
5d

Unfortunately, when one party’s overriding motivation serves to prevent the other party’s success, neither party wins, even if collaboration on mutually beneficial initiatives is reasonable.

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