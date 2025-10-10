Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Oct 11

It is imperative to get wind and solar off the grid because they are not fit for purpose to provide continuous power and they only got on by accident because nobody bothered to check the reliability of the wind supply and the meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings.

So now trillions of dollars have been spent around the world rolling out wind and solar infrastructure and we have got in return more expensive and less reliable power with serious environmental impacts.

The elephant in the room is the impact of severe wind droughts or dunkelflautes over continental areas, causing gaps in the contribution of windpower to the grid, that Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang documented in Australia over a decade ago.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-late-discovery-of-wind-droughts

Dirt farmers are alert to the threat of rain droughts, but the wind farmers never checked the reliability of the wind supply.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/we-have-to-talk-about-wind-droughts

Wind droughts become an existential threat to thousands or tens of thousands of people when the wind drought trap closes on a windless night during extreme weather conditions. See Texas in February 2021! Fluctuations in solar and wind input pose the same threat in the daytime where grids lack inertia, see the pain in Spain, 2025.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/defusing-the-wind-drought-trap

The Energy Realists of Australia have been saying this for years but we have not been effective in our public relations and media work because we are unfunded volunteers, mostly semi-retired engineers.

https://www.flickerpower.com/index.php/search/categories/general/list-of-briefing-notes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wayne Stoltenberg's avatar
Wayne Stoltenberg
Oct 11

Great info as always Alex. Can you do, or have you done, a similar piece in the large increases in electricity prices forecast for Texas / ERCOT?

It looks even worse there and Texas has some of if not the largest Natgas production and reserves in the US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alex Epstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture