If you’re in the Mid-Atlantic area and frustrated about your rising electricity bills, here’s whom to blame and how to fix it.

(Summary: Blame the people who created a shortage of reliable electricity via anti-fossil-fuel policies, fix the situation by reversing those policies.)

While most families around the country are seeing about a 5% power price increase this summer, the 13 states Mid-Atlantic states in the “PJM” grid region are seeing an average (population-weighted) increase of almost 10%, with New Jersey at 22% and DC at 33%.

Why does the PJM grid region have significantly higher price increases than the rest of the US?



Because anti-fossil-fuel policies have prevented the region from building enough reliable electricity supply to keep up with demand—which is now surging thanks to AI data centers.

Two types of anti-fossil-fuel policies have most disincentivized or even destroyed reliable supply.



1. Subsidies for unreliable solar/wind, which have taken away vital operating revenue from reliable plants.

2. Prohibitions on fossil fuel power, e.g., Biden’s “Clean Power Plan.”

For years, PJM had more than ample reliable capacity thanks to overbuilding of gas plants in the early 2000s. But by destroying coal capacity and disincentivizing new gas capacity, PJM has found itself overwhelmed by new AI data centers, especially in Northern Virginia.

The shortage of reliable capacity vs. demand resulted in much higher “capacity payments.”



Capacity payments are made to generators that promise to make their capacity available in the future. This is a key tool for ensuring that future demand can be met.

Thanks to much higher capacity payments driven by anti-fossil-fuel policies, PJM has had record high prices this summer. Next summer’s will be even higher, due to increased prices in the forward-looking “capacity markets” that preserve reliable supply.

Looking ahead, PJM is expecting a continued bloodbath of coal and natural gas retirements while adding mostly unreliable solar and wind. This, in combination with increasing demand, will further reduce reliable capacity that can bid into the capacity market.

Fact: Today’s and tomorrow’s price increases were baked into previous anti-fossil-fuel policies—including the solar/wind subsidies that some claim are the key to lower prices.



Subsidies for unreliable power disincentivized reliable supply, which then couldn’t meet demand.

Solution 1: Take legal measures to prevent the closure of additional coal and natural gas plants until the DOE, FERC, and grid regions can assure there is enough reliable generation to meet the winter and summer peak loads for the next few years.

Solution 2: Unleashing the upgrading of hundreds of existing reliable natural gas plants.



With such upgrades these plants can increase their capacity by upwards of 25% at relatively low cost, and quickly put more GWs on the grid during tight market conditions.

Solution 3: For upgrading the capacity of existing natural gas plants, expedite any associated transmission upgrades to handle the extra MW so they can smoothly reach customers.

Note: Government must avoid pushing excessive transmission that further enables unreliable solar/wind—and thus increases future capacity prices further. Transmission expansion should solely focus on reliability needs, i.e. enabling access to reliable capacity.

Solution 4: Ensure natural gas pipeline permit reforms are enacted in permitting reform legislation to streamline the process so much-needed natural gas—especially in OH, WV, and PA—can affordably be available in the Mid-Atlantic area to meet the growing power demand needs.

Solution 5: Use batteries for capacity when cost-effective.



While solar/wind can’t add real capacity to the grid (they can go to zero at any time) batteries can add capacity during peak demand, and can reliably be charged by coal, gas, or nuclear plants during off-peak hours.

Solution 6: Reform capacity markets to have a longer time-horizon.



Building reliable capacity requires the incentive of a consistent payoff over many years. Today’s capacity markets don’t offer that, and thus insufficiently incentivize reliable power.