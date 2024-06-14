The Biden-Harris administration claims that draining the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve shows its commitment to low gas prices.



In fact, this is yet another cynical ploy to disguise that its real goal is raise gas prices.

Biden’s claim that he released 1 billion barrels of gasoline to “lower prices at the pump” is his latest attempt to convince Americans he's trying to lower gasoline prices. But in fact, he’s doing his utmost to raise prices, because this is necessary for his anti-fossil-fuel goals.

From Day 1, President Biden has openly supported the destruction of the fossil fuel industry, from his 2019 campaign promise of “I guarantee you, we’re going to end fossil fuel” to his 2021 executive order declaring that America will be “net zero emissions economy-wide” by 2050.

Biden-Harris’s “net zero” plans require gasoline to be illegal or unaffordably expensive.



Illustrating this, EPA set the “social cost of carbon” to $190/ton, which, if implemented as a carbon tax, would make gasoline ~$1.50/gal more expensive. And they plan to significantly increase it by 2050.

Given his “net zero” agenda, Biden’s claim to be for low gasoline prices is a vote-grabbing exercise.



Biden wants the high gas prices that “net zero” requires—but if voters knew this they would rebel. Therefore Biden claims to be for both “net zero” and low gas prices.

Biden wants to have his “net zero” cake and low gasoline prices too—but ultimately he has to choose one, and so far in his presidency he's chosen “net zero.”



Here are 8 actions the Biden-Harris administration has taken to increase gasoline prices.