Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Batey's avatar
Richard Batey
3d

Thanks for the observation and good news about the shifting framework for evaluation.

However, I'm still disappointed that the climate humanists continue to be agnostic about the state of climate science. For the most part, projections about future climate changes are not just "unsettled." Worse, the danger claims are simply unproven.

The predictions of climate danger are largely based on climate models that have not been validated by scientific observations that reasonably match the prediction, i.e., the scientific method. Some models have even been scientifically disproven.

You might not want to use a new pharmaceutical if all you had were the predictions by the manufacturer. You certainly wouldn't want it to be forced upon you. You would want to have the safety and efficacy proven by the scientific method -- i.e., by clinical trials. If the government were mandating the use of an unproven drug, would you protest that it is unproven? Or would you give an agnostic shrug and say the science is unsettled?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jef's avatar
Jef
3d

This is a good step in a good direction. On the EU side, just saw a story from Denmark about an additive to dairy cowfeed that is causing the cows to be in distress and even die. The govt. has mandated farmers use this additive because the company has "tested" it and says it reduces methane, or cow farts. Shades of C###d for cows??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Epstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture