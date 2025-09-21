Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Jim Brown
Sep 22

Apparently, the Obama and subsequent administrations learned a lesson from Pope Leo X of the early 16th Century. Leo sold indulgences - absolving people of their sins - for cold, hard cash. So, like the fools of Leo's time, who thought they could buy their way into Heaven, Apple, Google, and Meta think they can get to a Carbon-free Heaven by writing a check. Moreover, then as now, the purported "Heaven" doesn't even exist! Which is worse, the grift or the ignorance? Both seem to transcend time.

