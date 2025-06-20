HIRING: High-impact writers to join the Energy Talking Points team
Apply to join our content team by submitting an "Energy Talking Points"-style article about an energy or climate issue!
How to apply to write for Energy Talking Points
I'm looking for writers to join my content team!
As many people are now learning, we are influencing policy at the highest levels by providing principled, persuasive, pro-freedom policies and messaging to policymakers, influencers, and the general public.
But we need to bring on more talent to satisfy growing demand for our help.
Writers will get to:
Work directly with myself and my team to help create (1) the public content I share on this newsletter and on X, and (2) the behind-the-scenes messaging and policies that I share with policymakers and industry leaders.
Work remotely or in-person at our beautiful office in Laguna Beach, CA.
Get compensated very well.
You should be:
Skilled at high-impact writing, especially persuading a target audience to take positive action.
Highly aligned with the ideal of energy freedom (and more broadly, free market capitalism).
Obsessed with driving outcomes.
Excited about working in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.
If you’re interested, here’s how to apply:
Write an article about an energy or climate issue in the “Energy Talking Points” style and submit it here.
If my team thinks it shows promise, we’ll give you feedback and you’ll do a rewrite.
If we’re impressed, we’ll bring you on for a trial and potentially a full-time position.
Guidance on how to create an “Energy Talking Points”-style article
“Energy Talking Points” articles consist of “talking points”—self-contained bullet points that capture a powerful energy or climate truth in ~280 characters or less—within a hierarchy of clear, causal headings.
For a full description of the “Energy Talking Points” style, watch this video.
In terms of content, a good “Energy Talking Points” article accomplishes one of the following goals:
Clarifies a general issue that people need to understand to better advocate for energy freedom.
Teaches or reinforces a crucial energy or climate truth.
Provides the right, pro-freedom position and reasoning on a hot news topic.
Provides the right, pro-freedom position and reasoning on a current policy issue.
Tells readers about a new policy that they should advocate.
Tells an inspiring story of a positive development that’s happening because of good, pro-freedom policies.
Giving readers an action to take that will be beneficial to the energy freedom cause.
Good luck! If you have any questions, please email my Chief of Staff at michelle@alexepstein.com.
