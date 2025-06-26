The Senate can save hundreds of billions of dollars—and our grid—by 1) terminating all IRA subsidies during Trump’s presidency and 2) closing the IRA’s worst loopholes. The current Senate proposal is weak on savings and bad for the grid, but it can largely be fixed with some simple wording changes.

If compromises are needed for bill passage, they should be consistent with grid reliability—e.g., supporting nuclear without restoring solar/wind subsidies.

The Senate can save another $160 billion by closing the IRA’s most egregious loopholes , which lead to exorbitant overpayments to solar/wind/battery companies.

If the Senate applies the end-of-2028 eligibility deadline to all subsidies, it will fulfill its promise to terminate them— saving hundreds of billions in practice.

While the House at least terminated new solar/wind subsidies using a 2028 “placed in service” deadline, Senate Finance’s proposal extends them indefinitely .

The only way to truly “terminate” IRA subsidies as promised is to end eligibility during Trump’s term using a strict “placed in service” deadline.

Republicans were right to run on “terminating” Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) subsidies, because these subsidies are destroying our grid , increasing the cost of energy, and increasing our debt.

Our massive subsidization of solar and wind, which the IRA brought to new levels, has coincided with worsening reliability —see NERC’s long-term reliability assessment below—and difficulty bringing on new reliable power plants . This is no coincidence.

At a time when we are seeing rapid new demand from AI data centers for reliable power, we need to stop subsidizing solar and wind as soon as possible so as to incentivize reliable generation as fast as possible , including: rapid upgrades of existing gas plants, new gas and oil generation, and even batteries where cost-effective.

The more subsidized solar and wind on the grid, the less time reliable power plants can operate profitably and thus the less revenue they get. Lack of revenue for reliable power has caused many reliable plants to shut down prematurely and has heavily discouraged the building of new reliable plants .

Subsidizing solar/wind harms the reliability of our grid by artificially flooding it with intermittent solar/wind generation that doesn’t itself provide reliable power—but takes away the electricity-market revenue reliable power plants need to be profitable .

Truth: Getting rid of them is necessary to make electricity prices go down. Solar and wind subsidies have already caused total electricity prices to go up, along with imposing the far greater cost of a less reliable grid. (Remember that Texas electricity seemed cheap until Uri, when solar and wind were out to lunch but TX had spent 10s of billions of dollars on them instead of weatherizing its reliable power plants and having more of them.) No matter what we do, subsidizing solar/wind, by defunding reliable generation, has already baked in more increases and reliability problems down the road. The only way to start lowering prices is to stop the subsidies now and get back to building truly low-cost, reliable generation.

Subsidizing other forms of energy on top of solar and wind just adds more costs in taxes and inflation—at a time when we need the cheapest reliable electricity we can get.

The massive backup and transmission/distribution costs solar and wind impose are largely not covered by the subsidies we pay them . Those costs, which utilities incorporate in rate increases, get paid by ratepayers—while the solar and wind companies pocket the subsidies paid by taxpayers. Since most Americans are taxpayers and ratepayers, we get exploited twice.

How do solar and wind subsidies raise the sticker price of electricity? 1. Solar and wind proliferation requires massive backup costs —which show up in capacity markets, in battery costs, and in the need to replace the reliable power plants they have shut down. 2. They lead to massive transmission and distribution costs that are only necessary because of solar and wind.

With electricity, the cost of subsidies, dominated by solar and wind, is so large that even with hundreds of billions in subsidies paid in taxes/inflation, the sticker price of electricity has increased more than inflation —during a period when natural gas prices for electricity generation declined!

When assessing the costs of subsidies, we must look at the total cost we pay for energy. For example if we’re subsidizing hydrogen fuel we must add the amount of the subsidy to the sticker price of the fuel. In all cases, subsidies make energy’s total cost—its real cost—higher .

All IRA subsidies involve taking money from taxpayers—including efficient energy producers—and giving it to companies to produce less efficient forms of energy. The result is always less efficient production and therefore higher costs.

While solar and wind subsidies are the worst IRA subsidies because they harm grid reliability, all IRA subsidies harm us by increasing the price we pay for energy.

Truth: The IRA has not resulted in higher employment. It is not creating new jobs, it is redistributing them to subsidy-driven, less-productive industries. This is particularly destructive where skilled laborers are being diverted from productive activities like building AI data centers .

Truth: The IRA hasn’t led to obvious private investment growth and even if it did, additional investment into uncompetitive sectors isn’t valuable. According to the US Bureau of Economic analysis, total private quarterly net investment didn’t exhibit a discernible growth trend between Q2 2022 and Q4 2024. (It did jump in Q1 2025 but this is likely related to business’s optimism about Trump’s new term and not the IRA, which Trump’s initial EOs temporarily impeded.)

While subsidy-seekers like to talk of the investment and jobs the IRA subsidies have created, the IRA subsidies have created no net investment and jobs. Instead, they are expected to misallocate $3 trillion in private investment by 2032 and $11 trillion by 2050 into uncompetitive businesses and jobs. These huge investments would otherwise be channeled into truly productive businesses and jobs.

At a time when America’s $36 trillion debt is undermining confidence in our currency, Congress cannot afford to leave trillions of dollars on the table —which is exactly what will happen if the IRA subsidies are not terminated within President Trump’s term.

Multiple credible estimates show the IRA costing over $1 trillion over the next decade . And given the IRA’s many loopholes, along with Congress’s tendency to continue entrenched subsidies, it will cost many trillions of dollars through 2050 .

History shows us that it is difficult to truly terminate “green” subsidies ; witness the Production Tax Credit (used mostly for wind) which has been extended for over 30 years since it was first passed in 1992!

“Terminating” the “Green New Deal” or “Green New Scam”—the IRA subsidies, which every Republican Senator voted against in 2022—was rightly a leading promise in the Republican platform and in President Trump’s campaign.

A subsidy drought prevents subsidies from easily being resurrected by 1) draining much of a subsidy’s massive lobby and 2) requiring any future subsidizers to pass new subsidies from scratch at a massive budget cost—instead of hiding them in the future baseline.

In practice, an end-of-2028 “placed in service” eligibility deadline means that few projects started after 2026 will qualify for a subsidy—which will create a two year “subsidy drought” through the end of the Trump administration.

The “placed in service” deadline should be as early as possible, but cannot be later than the end of 2028. End-of-2027, or even fiscal year 2028, would be much better.

The key to a strict eligibility deadline is for it to require that projects be “placed in service.” If an electricity project is not actually ready and available to produce electricity for customers by the deadline, it gets no subsidy, period.

The only way this Congress and administration can truly terminate any IRA subsidies is to establish a strict eligibility deadline before the end of the Trump administration —a deadline after which no new project can start collecting subsidies, period.

Sadly, lobbyists are lying to Congress and the general public about this. E.g., solar/wind trade association CEOs have said “the House voted to immediately end the clean energy tax incentives,” “recklessly disrupting tax incentives will undermine projects that are ready to come online,” and “Hundreds of billions of dollars in local investments will vanish.”

While the House was totally within its rights to cut off all IRA subsidies , it grandfathered subsidies for all existing projects and ones that are reasonably close to completion.

The final House bill crucially stopped subsidies for the vast majority of new solar and wind projects by cutting off subsidies to projects that were not “placed in service” by the end of 2028. The House BBB did not terminate 5 IRA subsidies .

This disaster for our grid is unfortunately the best-case scenario for Senate Finance’s proposal. Realistically, by extending eligibility for new subsidies well beyond President Trump’s term, the proposal makes it likely that future administrations and Congresses will extend solar and wind subsidies yet again —just as previous ones have done since 1994!

With the House’s 2028 “placed in service” deadline, new subsidized solar/wind projects would slow to a crawl by the end of 2026. But under Finance’s 2025-27 “construction begins” pseudo-deadline, which really means 2029-2031 (given the 4-year “safe harbor”) these new unreliable projects will spam our grid at least through 2031 . Using the 10-year PTC, wind farms will still be collecting subsidies on President Trump’s 95th birthday in 2041!

Lobbyists love “construction begins” by a certain “deadline” because they get 4 more bonus years of eligibility. E.g., a solar/wind developer can just put a small amount of money down (5%, most of it recoverable) and it gets 4 more years (a "safe harbor") to cash in the subsidy.

Behind the scenes, some advocates of Senate Finance’s proposal are making two contradictory arguments to two different audiences. 1) To supporters of solar/wind subsidies: This proposal, by not imposing a “placed in service” termination, gives solar and wind companies the certainty they need to keep adding their needed electrons to the grid for years to come. 2) To opponents of solar/wind subsidies: This proposal will effectively terminate subsidies, even though as written it extends them, because the administration will engage in aggressive interpretations of the (FEOC) restrictions or “construction begins” provisions.

The obvious problem with these arguments is that those who make both of them are being disingenuous to get a deal done. The deeper problem is the proposal as written obviously isn’t clear enough about what subsidies it is terminating, and when. E.g., the reliance on 4-year “safe harbors” that allow you to say you’re stopping subsidies after 2027 when it’s really 2031.

For opponents of subsidies, extending the subsidies with confusing legislative text and then relying on the Administration to effectively terminate them is extremely high-risk because it necessarily relies on the Administration to interpret the law in a highly aggressive and therefore controversial way. This can easily fail due to multiple kinds of challenges.

Legal challenges: If the Administration interprets the law in a highly aggressive and controversial way, it will legitimately be subject to powerful legal challenges. E.g., if the IRS decides in 2026 that the definition of “construction begins” for a 2025 subsidy provision should be 4 times more aggressive than it was understood to be, it can (and should) be challenged.

Consistency challenges: Aggressive and controversial interpretations of the law can easily end up harming people the Administration doesn’t want to harm, which can cause them to pull back. E.g., Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) or “construction begins” provisions harming nuclear energy.

Constituency challenges: Aggressive and controversial interpretations of the law can legitimately anger important constituencies. E.g., if utilities are set to unexpectedly lose $50 billion due to an aggressive Treasury or IRS interpretation, they will rally all their resources to get that interpretation changed. This is far easier than winning the legislative battle subsidy-seekers are currently winning.

It is not ethical or reasonable to rely on the Administration to effectively cut subsidies that Congress explicitly extends. What this Administration can and should be relied upon to do is enforce a clear “placed in service” termination that occurs before President Trump leaves office.