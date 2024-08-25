Summer Talking Points: Electricity Bills
High electricity bills are the result of government-dictated green energy schemes
This is Part 4 of a 4 part feature where I cover 4 of the top energy issues that will be discussed this summer, especially as politicians return home for August Recess.
High electricity bills are the result of government-dictated green energy schemes.
Electricity rates have risen 47% faster than the CPI the last 12 months, and nearly 24% overall since the Biden-Harris administration began.1
As Americans struggle with rising summer electricity bills, it’s important to know that this struggle was 100% unnecessary and 100% preventable.
High electricity bills are the result of government-dictated schemes—such as the recent IRA—to build massive, wasteful, unreliable solar and wind infrastructure.2
As bad as higher electricity prices seem, they are actually far worse, since we are also paying huge IRA subsidies through taxes and inflation that don’t appear on our utility bills.
Because solar and wind can go near zero at any given time, they don’t replace reliable power plants—they add to the cost of reliable power plants.
That’s why electricity prices have gone up even as the cost of natural gas, our leading source of electricity, has gone way down.3
The solution to high electricity bills is to end all preferences for unreliable electricity.
