Climate reparations are based on two false assumptions : 1. Free, wealthy countries, through their fossil fuel use, have made the world worse for poor countries. 2. The poor world’s main problem is dealing with climate change, which wealth transfers will help them with.

What would $1 trillion a year in climate reparations mean for you and your family? Assuming the money was paid equally by households considered high income (>$50 per day), your household would have to pay more than $5,000 a year in climate reparations taxes!

A major theme of COP 29 is that the world should set a “New Collective Quantified Goal” wherein successful nations pay poor nations over $1 trillion a year to 1) make up for climate-related harm and 2) build them new “green energy” economies. In other words, climate reparations.

Without the historic use of fossil fuels by the wealthy world , there would be no super-productive agriculture to feed 8 billion humans , no satellite-based weather warning systems, etc. Most of the individuals in poor countries would not even be alive today.

The wealthy world’s fossil fuel use has improved life worldwide because by using fossil fuel energy to be incredibly productive , we have 1) made all kinds of goods cheaper and 2) been able to engage in life-saving aid , particularly in the realms of food, medicine, and sanitation .

Free, wealthy countries, through their fossil fuel use, have not made the world worse for poor countries —they have made it far, far better. Observe what has happened to global life expectancies and income as fossil fuel use has risen. Life has gotten much better for everyone.

The “climate reparations” movement ignores the fact that the wealthy world’s fossil fuel use has made life better, including safer from climate, in the poor world . This allows it to pretend that the poor world’s main problem is dealing with rising CO2 levels.

The wealthy world’s fossil fuel use has been particularly beneficial in the realm of climate. Over the last 100 years, the death rate from climate-related disasters plummeted by 98% globally. A big reason is millions of lives saved from drought via fossil-fueled crop transport.

While it’s not true that the wealthy world has increased climate danger in the poor world—we have reduced it—it is true that the poor world is more endangered by climate than the wealthy world is . The solution is for the poor to get rich. Which requires freedom and fossil fuels.

The poor world’s main problem is not rising CO2 levels, it is poverty —which is caused by lack of freedom , including the crucial freedom to use fossil fuels. Poverty makes everything worse, including the world’s massive natural climate danger and any danger from more CO2.

Every nation that has risen out of poverty has done so via pro-freedom policies—specifically, economic freedom.



That’s how resource-poor places like Singapore and Taiwan became prosperous. Resource-rich places like Congo have struggled due to lack of economic freedom.

Even China, which is unfree in many ways (including insufficient protections against pollution) dramatically increased its standard of living via economic freedom—particularly in the realm of industrial development where it is now in many ways much freer than the US and Europe.

A crucial freedom involved in rising prosperity has been the freedom to use fossil fuels.



Fossil fuels are a uniquely cost-effective source of energy, providing energy that’s low-cost, reliable, versatile, and scalable to billions of people in thousands of places.

Time and again nations have increased their prosperity, including their safety from climate, via economic freedom and fossil fuels.



Observe the 7X increase in fossil fuel use in China and India over the past 4 decades, which enabled them to industrialize and prosper.

For the world’s poorest people to be more prosperous and safer from climate, they need more freedom and more fossil fuels.



The “climate reparations” movement seeks to deny them both.