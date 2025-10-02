LCOE must die.

If you ever hear anyone favorably compare solar and wind to coal, gas, or nuclear by citing a low LCOE—“Levelized Cost of Energy”—you are being scammed.

LCOE explicitly ignores “reliability-related considerations” and is therefore a garbage metric.

When you hear that the LCOE (”Levelized Cost of Energy”) of solar and wind is cheaper than that of natural gas or coal or nuclear—and yet solar and wind somehow still need massive subsidies—don’t be intimidated into abandoning your skepticism. LCOE is an easily-debunked scam.

In a 2023 article titled “The Clean Energy Future Is Arriving Faster Than You Think,” the New York Times used LCOE to claim that solar and wind are somehow cheap while coal, gas, and nuclear are somehow expensive.

In a 2020 report, the International Energy Agency used LCOE to claim that “renewable” energy costs are now “competitive” with fossil fuel costs , and that onshore wind is the cheapest source of electricity in most countries.

The suspicious claim that “Solar and wind are now cheaper than fossil fuels” is usually justified using an intimidating-sounding metric called LCOE: “Levelized Cost of Energy.” LCOE is used all the time in prestigious publications and in government.

You’ve heard it over and over: “Solar and wind are now cheaper than fossil fuels.” You might suspect something is wrong here , because if solar and wind were so cheap their developers wouldn’t always be asking for subsidies, or claim the sky is falling when subsidies are taken away.

Imagine there were a metric called LCOB—Levelized Cost of Babysitters—that compared the cost of different babysitters in your neighborhood.



But there was a catch that made it useless: the organization collecting the metric allowed totally unreliable babysitters to qualify.

Imagine that unreliable babysitters sold themselves by saying: We have the cheapest LCOB—we only charge $15/hour, while reliable ones charge $20.



Obviously that would be a scam because in practice if you pay for an unreliable babysitter you also need to pay for a reliable one.

Whether you’re comparing babysitters or sources of electricity, reliability is table stakes.



And yet LCOE—Levelized Cost of Electricity—popularized by the firm Lazard, explicitly excludes “reliability-related considerations”!

Part of LCOE is reasonable: it compares different electricity sources by adding up the sources’ full lifetime costs and dividing this by output.



This would work well to compare sources’ efficiency—if the sources in question are all required to be reliable.



But LCOE doesn’t.

By allowing unreliable electricity to qualify as “electricity” or “energy,” LCOE wildly understates the cost of solar and wind. In reality, solar and wind need life support from reliable sources.



The cost of using them is the full system cost, including life support cost.

The full life-support cost of solar and wind includes the dispatchable power plants that accommodate solar and wind’s unreliability—and the high-density long-distance transmission wires needed to connect faraway solar and wind to nearby grids—and various grid-stabilizing expenses.