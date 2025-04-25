Congress’s new budget should eliminate all IRA “tax credits” because:

Giving a trillion dollars in transferable tax reduction certificates to unprofitable activities that pay no taxes is no different than giving transferable tax reduction certificates to individuals who pay no taxes. It’s a trillion dollar subsidy, not a tax credit .

How can unprofitable activities be set to get a trillion dollars in IRA “tax credits”? Because they are aren’t really tax credits but transferable tax reduction certificates that can be easily sold for cash to profitable companies (and sometimes the government itself).

A tax credit lets productive industries pay less tax on profits, which enables them to reinvest in additional productivity. But most IRA “tax credits” support activities that are unprofitable on a free market—e.g., solar, wind, hydrogen—and therefore have no taxes to reduce with credits .

Real tax credits let productive industries keep/reinvest more of their profits. Most IRA “tax credits” are transferable tax reduction certificates that unprofitable industries trade for cash. I.e., subsidies .

Every subsidy has lobbyists who say it’s somehow improving American energy.



But the fact is, they are demanding subsidies because the energy they are pushing is inferior and couldn’t survive or thrive on a free market.

The IRA’s “45Y” and “48E” subsidies will give $241-901 billion to companies for “clean electricity,” mostly intermittent solar and wind—which would be used far less in a free market because they are so unreliable. E.g., CA has chronic reliability problems from depending on solar.

The IRA’s “45X” Advanced Manufacturing Production subsidies will give companies $132-193 billion to inefficiently manufacture batteries, as well as the solar panels and wind turbines that are creating huge reliability problems on our grid and increasing the cost of electricity.

The IRA’s “30D,” “25E,” “45W,” and “30C'' subsidies will give $117-393 billion to companies for EVs—whose mix of cost and (in)convenience most consumers won’t pay market prices for, and therefore need huge subsidies as well as mandates to buy.

The IRA’s “45Q” subsidies will give companies $34-210 billion to capture CO2 and pump it underground—a process companies would use very little on a free market since it’s so costly. E.g., carbon capture for a coal plant makes the coal more than 5 times more expensive!

The IRA’s “45V” subsidies give companies $33-100 billion for hydrogen fuel—which would exist very little in a free market because it’s so expensive to make. Hydrogen costs 2-3 times what gasoline does for the same distance traveled, even at the current low level of demand! And favored “green” hydrogen is even more!

The IRA’s “45Z” subsidies will give companies $43 billion for various “clean fuel” projects, mostly biofuels—which would be used far less in a free market since they are expensive to produce and compete with food for cropland.