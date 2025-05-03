Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doc Stephens's avatar
Doc Stephens
2d

Your presentation and responses were concise and excellent. I wish these politicians would think in terms of weather resilience. Climate is a statistical construction. Weather is what creates risk. We need abundant and affordable energy to provide that resilience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
George Cervenka's avatar
George Cervenka
2d

Thank you for your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Epstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture