About Energy Talking Points

Energy Talking Points provides powerful, concise, well-referenced talking points on energy, environmental, and climate issues.

About Alex Epstein

Alex Epstein is a philosopher and energy expert who argues that “human flourishing” should be the guiding principle of energy and environmental progress. He is the New York Times bestselling author of Fossil Future and The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels.

Learn more at https://alexepstein.com/.