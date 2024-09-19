Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein
12 myths that government-dictated green energy is cheaper than fossil fuels
Today I will be testifying for the House Budget Committee at a hearing called “The Costs of the Biden-Harris Energy Crisis.” The main point I'll be…
7 hrs ago
•
Alex Epstein
68
Talking points on Kamala Harris's fracking reversal
Kamala Harris is still for banning fracking—as is everyone who advocates the net-zero agenda
Sep 10
•
Alex Epstein
78
The Texas heat deaths scam
Fossil fuels have made us far safer than ever from both heat and the (far more dangerous) cold.
Sep 6
•
Alex Epstein
88
August 2024
Summer Talking Points: Electricity Bills
High electricity bills are the result of government-dictated green energy schemes
Aug 25
75
Summer Talking Points: Warm Temperatures
Warmer temperatures are less of a threat than cold ones, and fossil fuels make us safer from both
Aug 20
71
Summer Talking Points: Unreliable Power
Don’t blame the climate for unreliable power, blame climate policies that shut down reliable power
Aug 13
67
Summer Talking Points: Gasoline Prices
Any politician who supports the "net zero" agenda is working to make gasoline prices much higher
Aug 9
•
Alex Epstein
53
Energy Sound Bites on Fossil Fuels, Part 3
Easy-to-remember arguments on fossil fuels and climate
Aug 6
62
Energy Sound Bites on Fossil Fuels, Part 2
Easy-to-remember points on the benefits of fossil fuels
Aug 2
•
Alex Epstein
67
July 2024
Energy Sound Bites on Fossil Fuels, Part 1
Easy-to-remember arguments for thinking about fossil fuels in a balanced way
Jul 20
•
Alex Epstein
92
Answers to questions about "depletion," nuclear, industry communication failure, and more
Select Q&A from some of my recent speeches
Jul 2
•
Alex Epstein
70
June 2024
Discussing Fossil Future with students from the John Locke Institute, Pt. 3
My favorite discussion so far with the John Locke Institute's pre-college students about energy, climate, and environment.
Jun 24
•
Alex Epstein
45
