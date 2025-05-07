Despite the absolutely insane amount of lobbying for every Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) subsidy right now, 38 House members have courageously called for terminating every single IRA subsidy—which, as I have argued, is exactly the right policy.

I’ve reprinted the full letter below. It was originally shared on Fox News (PDF here).

I hope you read their letter—and share it. It is rare that politicians stand on principle and we should reward those who do. If your Representative did not sign the letter, please share it with them and encourage them to endorse it publicly.

Dear Chairman Smith:

As fellow Members of the House Republican Conference, we write to underscore the urgent need to fully repeal the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its green energy subsidies, which will cost taxpayers approximately $1 trillion over the next decade. We are deeply concerned that President Trump’s commitment to restoring American energy dominance and ending what he calls the “green new scam” is being undermined by parochial interests and short-sighted political calculations.

The IRA contains eight major energy subsidies, each of which burdens taxpayers, inflates energy costs, and threatens the reliability of our power grid. Each of these subsidies props up unreliable energy sources while displacing dependable, proven energy like coal and natural gas.

Republicans ran—and won—on a promise to completely dismantle the IRA and end the left’s green welfare agenda. The first chapter of our 2024 platform reaffirms our commitment to “terminating the Socialist Green New Deal.” Despite our previously unified stance, some Members of our conference now feel compelled to defend wind and biofuel credits, advocate for carbon capture and hydrogen subsidies, or protect solar and electric vehicle giveaways. Keeping even one of these subsidies opens the door to retaining all eight. How do we retain some of these credits and not operate in hypocrisy? The longstanding Republican position has been to allow the market to determine energy production. If every faction continues to defend their favored subsidies, we risk preserving the entire IRA because no clearly defined principle will dictate what is kept and what is culled.

Leaving IRA subsidies intact will actively undermine America’s return to energy dominance and national security. In 2024 alone, solar represented 61% of all new electricity generation in our nation, with more expected this year. By the end of this year, wind generation in the U.S. is expected to increase 11% from 2023 because of these subsidies. These numbers do not reflect a natural market shift. They are the result of government subsidies that distort the U.S. energy sector, displace reliable coal and natural gas and the domestic jobs they produce, and put the stability and independence of our electric grid in jeopardy.

To see the consequences of this path, we need only to look at Europe’s over-reliance on renewables, which has left them vulnerable and reliant on Russian oil and gas. Meanwhile, China gladly sells us solar panels and electric vehicle components while expanding its own coal capacity to maintain grid stability and economic advantage. If we do not course correct, we will trade American energy dominance for dependence on hostile regimes.

Our path forward is clear. We must fully repeal the IRA’s green subsidies. Doing so will:

Save Taxpayers $1 trillion . Estimates project the Inflation Reduction Act will cost between $825 billion—according to the Congressional Budget Office as of January 2025—and over $1 trillion, per analysts at Goldman Sachs, over the next decade. Eliminating these subsidies will allow us to rein in the debt and reallocate funds to genuine national priorities.

Ease inflation and spur economic growth . IRA subsidies exacerbate inflation and push up interest rates, making it harder for Americans to buy homes and cars and start businesses. Repealing them will provide immediate financial relief and create a stronger economic environment.

Restore energy affordability and security. IRA subsidies force utilities to overbuild solar and wind capacity, weakening grid reliability and increasing energy costs. Ending these subsidies will restore affordability and stability to our energy supply.

This is our only opportunity for an IRA repeal. Without effectively fully repealing all IRA subsidies, as envisioned under the House reconciliation framework, we would jeopardize America’s return to energy dominance and passage of an extension of the expiring Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) provisions, as well as the President’s other tax priorities. Failure to act undermines the mandate given to us by the American people.

We urge our colleagues to stand firm in the upcoming reconciliation process. We must reject half-measures and deliver a full repeal of the IRA’s energy subsidies for the sake of American taxpayers and for the future of American energy.

Sincerely,

Rep. Nick Begich

Rep. Josh Brecheen

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Tim Burchett

Rep. Eric Burlison

Rep. Ben Cline

Rep. Andrew Clyde

Rep. Eli Crane

Rep. Warren Davidson

Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Pat Fallon

Rep. Randy Fine

Rep. Brandon Gill

Rep. Lance Gooden

Rep. Paul Gosar

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Mark Green

Rep. Harriet Hageman

Rep. Mark Harris

Rep. Clay Higgins

Rep. Andy Harris

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Rich McCormick

Rep. Mary Miller

Rep. Cory Mills

Rep. Barry Moore

Rep. Ralph Norman

Rep. Andy Ogles

Rep. Scott Perry

Rep. Victoria Spartz

Rep. Chip Roy

Rep. Michael Rulli

Rep. Keith Self

Rep. Marlin Stutzman

Rep. Tom Tiffany

