AlexAI — programmed to answer any energy, environmental, or climate question based on my thinking and work — is now available to the public!

You can start talking to AlexAI right now — go to alexepstein.ai

What is AlexAI?

AlexAI is my custom chatbot that answers any energy, environmental, or climate question based on my thinking and work. AlexAI is based on the most advanced AI models available today, and builds on those models in ways that help it give unusually useful answers to your questions and queries. For example, AlexAI critically analyzes every question to identify its underlying assumptions, and will frequently challenge conventional-but-false assumptions.

For a detailed explanation of how we built AlexAI, read this writeup by my talented AI engineer, Tom Walczak.

I'm eager to hear about your experience with AlexAI. In particular I’d like to know: What would be your ideal use case for AlexAI? Whether you're an industry professional, policymaker, parent, student, teacher, or simply someone passionate about energy issues, I want to know how AlexAI could be most helpful to you.

Send your thoughts and ideas to alexai@alexepstein.com or use the in-app feedback buttons.

AlexAI on X

Under the handle @AlexEpsteinAI, AlexAI searches the Twitterverse daily for erroneous or misleading content from prominent accounts on energy, environmental, and climate issues — and generates clarifying tweets that explain the issue from a pro-human perspective.

Follow AlexAI on X